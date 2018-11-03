Home Cities Chennai

Apollo Group organises first Proton Therapy educational programme

Proton therapy technology for cancer treatment is very new to Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, India, and it has to learn about the technology for the purpose of licensing which is mandatory.

Prime Minister of Lesotho (R) Motsoahae Thomas Thabane interacts with Apollo Group chairman Prathap C Reddy at the 1st ‘International Proton Therapy Educational Programme’ the city on Friday. (From L) Apollo Group MD Suneeta Reddy, Particle Therapy Co-operative Group, USA, Chairman Jay Flanz and AERB Chairman AC Bhardwaj are also seen | P Jawahar

CHENNAI: Proton therapy technology for cancer treatment is very new to Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, India, and it has to learn about the technology for the purpose of licensing which is mandatory, said S A Bharadwaj, board Chairman, on Friday. 

Speaking at the first International Proton Therapy Educational Programme organised by Particle Therapy Cooperative Group and Apollo Proton Cancer Centre here, Bharadwaj said,” Hospitals like Apollo has given the opportunity for the board to learn about the Proton Therapy. For licensing of such centres, we will look at siting requirements, type of equipment used in the centre, for qualified people and also quality assurance,” he added.

Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said, “ Proton Therapy Centre will not only focus on cancer treatment, but will also do research and do innovations. Proton Therapy will be offered to patients for much less price than anywhere in the country,” he said. He also requested people not to delay diagnosis of any disease and go to the hospital early.

Inaugurating the two-day programme, Motosoahae Thomas Thabane, Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho said, “ The Lesotho government is also planning to work with Apollo Hospitals for providing kidney transplant and Oncology care to the people of Lesotho at affordable cost”.

He also pointed out that WHO estimated that cancer was the leading cause of death globally.  In Lesotho, annually 500 new cases are being detected adding that  50 per cent deaths were due to delayed treatment. Over 500 oncologists from 40 countries are participating. Diana Phoebe Atwiine, Ministry of Health of Uganda, Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson Apollo Group were also present.

