Chennai: Woman delivers, abandons child in hospital loo

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman allegedly delivered and abandoned a baby in the toilet of a private hospital at Choolaimedu in the wee hours of Friday. After a complaint from the hospital staff, police traced her and handed over the infant to her. Police sources said the woman who complained of stomach pain had visited the hospital along with her mother, brother and sister-in law around 12.40 am on Friday.

The hospital staff had given her a pain killer injection after which she went to the rest room in the ground floor. As she failed to return even after 20 minutes, the woman’s mother went in search of her. After a while, the woman walked out of the toilet and claimed she was fine and the family returned home, said G Sivaramakrishnan, sub -inspector, Choolaimedu police station.

It was around 4.30 am when a hospital staff on rounds heard a baby crying in the toilet and alerted seniors who informed police. A team from Choolaimedu police station scanned CCTV footage and traced the woman and conducted inquiries. Later, her family accepted the baby. The woman is an advocate. She was not married. However, the family members claimed they had been consulting various doctors as she missed her periods and on Friday she complained of stomach pain when they took her to hospital.

The hospital staff refused to comment on the matter.