Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Woman delivers, abandons child in hospital loo

The hospital staff had given her a pain killer injection after which she went to the rest room in the ground floor.

Published: 03rd November 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a baby used for representational purpose only.

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman allegedly delivered and abandoned a baby in the toilet of a private hospital at Choolaimedu in the wee hours of Friday. After a complaint from the hospital staff, police traced her and handed over the infant to her. Police sources said the woman who complained of stomach pain had visited the hospital along with her mother, brother and sister-in law around 12.40 am on Friday.

The hospital staff had given her a pain killer injection after which she went to the rest room in the ground floor. As she failed to return even after 20 minutes, the woman’s mother went in search of her. After a while, the woman walked out of the toilet and claimed she was fine and the family returned home, said G Sivaramakrishnan, sub -inspector, Choolaimedu police station.

It was around 4.30 am when a hospital staff on rounds heard a baby crying in the toilet and alerted seniors who informed police. A team from Choolaimedu police station scanned CCTV footage and traced the woman and conducted inquiries. Later, her family accepted the baby. The woman is an advocate. She was not married. However, the family members claimed they had been consulting various doctors as she missed her periods and on Friday she complained of stomach pain when they took her to hospital.

The hospital staff refused to comment on the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp