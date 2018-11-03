Gang stabs man in Chennai, robs Rs 10 lakh cash bag

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was stabbed allegedly by a four-member gang which snatched his bag containing Rs 10 lakh and escaped on Thursday night. The victim, K Rafi Khan of Seven Wells, was working at a wholesale mobile phone shop at Seven Wells. On Thursday, he went to collect cash from shops to which instruments had been sold and was returning when the incident occurred.

Around 11.30pm, four men on two motorcycles, followed and pushed him from his vehicle near Anaikar Konar street and Perianna street junction. They stabbed him and escaped with the cash bag, a police officer said. Passers-by rushed to Rafi’s help, but the gang escaped. He was admitted to a private hospital. Police have collected CCTV footage from nearby buildings and are on the look out for the gang.