Lorry fatally hits two youth on bike

CHENNAI: Two men who were on their way to work, were knocked down by a tanker lorry at Kancheepuram on Thursday night. Police said Thirumalai (25) and Rahman (26) of Arakkonam were working in a private company at Navalur.

They used to travel together daily on Rahman’s motorcycle. On Thursday, they were going for night shift. When the duo were on Sriperumbudur - Tambaram highway an unknown tanker lorry knocked them down and sped away, said a police officer investigating the case.

The two were thrown off the vehicle. Rahman, who was riding the bike, was wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries, while Thirumalai died on the spot. Rahman was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Sriperumbudur police registered a case and have collected CCTV footage from a nearby petrol outlet.