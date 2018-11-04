A crack in the festive spirit as fireworks face 50 per cent dip in sales after SC order

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the Supreme Court’s verdict on fixed time slot to burst crackers, fireworks distributors and dealers in the city say that there has been nearly 50 per cent dip in cracker sales compared to last year. Most of the shops wore a deserted look even two days ahead of Deepavali.

The shopkeepers at Island Grounds rued that the license for the shops got delayed due to Supreme Court’s order and that has taken a major toll on their profits. “Usually, we set up the shops 10 to 15 days prior to Deepavali, so that people going to other cities to celebrate the festival can purchase crackers well in advance. This year, we were allowed to set up the stalls only three days back. When shops are set up prior to Deepavali, we make at least `20-`25 lakh. This year, the expected turnover is less than `10 lakh,” said Sithik Mohammed, owner of a shop at Island Grounds and member of Chennai Fireworks Association.

He added that the apex court ruling was based on the pollution levels in New Delhi. “As New Delhi does not have sea breeze and due to the climate and vehicular population in the city, bursting cracker increases the existing pollution. The situation is not the same in Chennai and that should have been considered by the apex court.”

The customers were also confused about the types of crackers that would be permitted. “Despite allowing bursting of most type of firecrackers, this year very few people purchased garland crackers (100 wala, 500 wala) and bombs. Last year, the rains coupled with Goods and Services Tax (GST) foiled our business and this year, it is the Supreme Court’s verdict,” said Yasin Muhammed, a member of George Town All Merchant Welfare Association.

Even flowerpots and other crackers that produce different colours while bursting were not much in demand this year. “These fireworks look attractive in the dark and the permissible time slot is in the morning and evening when the colours cannot be seen,” said one of the customers at Velachery. Assorted gift boxes were among the best sellers.