Chennai: CMDA to move SC over compensation for land owenrs under Outer Ring Road project

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The move to complete the two-decade-old Outer Ring Road project suffered another blow as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) which failed to pay enhanced compensation to 17 landowners as ordered by the Madras High Court, is planning to move the Supreme Court against the verdict.

With only two per cent work remaining for the project to be completed, the move will further increase the burden on financial exchequer besides delaying the project further. This comes after St Michael’s Polytechnic College, whose parcel of land is being acquired for the project, has also moved a contempt petition against the State government for failing to pay the compensation while taking possession of the building.

Madras High Court has ordered enhanced compensation to be paid to 17 landowners for acquiring 8.23 hectares in Nemilicheri village in Avadi taluk. Initially, the land value, was fixed at Rs 670 per cent of land in 2002, but the 17 landowners appealed for re-determination of land value at the subordinate court at Poonamallee, which enhanced it to Rs 43,560. While the land acquisition was opposed by the tahsildar, it was turned down by Madras High Court and the State sanctioned Rs 87.53 lakh, fifty per cent of the enhanced compensation.

Interestingly, the compensation was not paid. Meanwhile, the 17 landowners filed a writ petition for non-implementation of Madras High Court order following which the court set in four weeks deadline on June 25, 2018. Since the order was not complied with, the Madras High Court issued an order on October 25, 2018 that non-payment of compensation will result in warrant to be issued for appearance of member secretary.

Since the deadline has passed, CMDA is now approaching the Supreme Court which will cost additional financial burden on the project. A CMDA official said they are approaching the Supreme Court and disputing the steep 55 time hike in the compensation while ruling out that the cost of the project will increase. “The land is already with us. As such there is no issue of cost overrun,” he said.

A former planner said it is high time the government fixed responsibility on planners and revenue officials who have failed in their responsibilities. He said paying compensation would have worked cheaper rather than approaching the Supreme Court. Not only the ORR project, but also MRTS phase II extension has been delayed over land acquisition issues.