Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: CMDA to move SC over compensation for land owenrs under Outer Ring Road project

With only two per cent work remaining for the project to be completed, the move will further increase the burden on financial exchequer besides delaying the project further.

Published: 04th November 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The move to complete the two-decade-old Outer Ring Road project suffered another blow as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) which failed to pay enhanced compensation to 17 landowners as ordered by the Madras High Court, is planning to move the Supreme Court against the verdict. 

With only two per cent work remaining for the project to be completed, the move will further increase the burden on financial exchequer besides delaying the project further. This comes after St Michael’s Polytechnic College, whose parcel of land is being acquired for the project, has also moved a contempt petition against the State government for failing to pay the compensation while taking possession of the building.

Madras High Court has ordered enhanced compensation to be paid to 17 landowners for acquiring 8.23 hectares in Nemilicheri village in Avadi taluk. Initially, the land value, was fixed at Rs 670 per cent of land in 2002, but the 17 landowners appealed for re-determination of land value at the subordinate court at Poonamallee, which enhanced it to Rs 43,560. While the land acquisition was opposed by the tahsildar, it was turned down by Madras High Court and the State sanctioned Rs 87.53 lakh, fifty per cent of the enhanced compensation.

Interestingly, the compensation was not paid. Meanwhile, the 17 landowners filed a writ petition for non-implementation of Madras High Court order following which the court set in four weeks deadline on June 25, 2018. Since the order was not complied with, the Madras High Court issued an order on October 25, 2018 that non-payment of compensation will result in warrant to be issued for appearance of member secretary.

Since the deadline has passed, CMDA is now approaching the Supreme Court which will cost additional financial burden on the project. A CMDA official said they are approaching the Supreme Court and disputing the steep 55 time hike in the compensation while ruling out that the cost of the project will increase. “The land is already with us. As such there is no issue of cost overrun,” he said. 

A former planner said it is high time the government fixed responsibility on planners and revenue officials who have failed in their responsibilities. He said paying compensation would have worked cheaper rather than approaching the Supreme Court.  Not only the ORR project, but also MRTS phase II extension has been delayed over land acquisition issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Outer Ring Road project CMDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp