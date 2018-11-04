Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Three people commit suicide in separate incidents

Three persons, including a woman and her son, ended their lives in different incidents in the city.

Published: 04th November 2018 01:27 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a woman and her son, ended their lives in different incidents in the city. In the first incident, depressed over loss in business, Amala John, 60 and her son Joshua John, 29, of Vanchi Nagar in Korattur, killed themselves on Thursday night, police said. The incident came to light on Friday when one of their neighbours found the door locked the whole day and did not find Amala despite ringing the door bell. Later, she peeped into the house only to find the duo dead. Their pet dog was also found dead, police said.

Investigation revealed that Amala was separated from her husband two years ago. “Joshua, ran a chit fund company which went into losses. Depressed that customers would ask for money ahead of Deepavali, the duo poisoned the dog and killed themselves in their house, police said. Police recovered a suicide note in which Joshua apologised to his customers and also said the dog was poisoned as they felt no one else will take care of it after their death. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

In another case, a 14-year-old boy, Kamalesh of Kannagi Nagar, studying in Standard IX, committed suicide on Friday night. He was alone at home when he decided to end his life. His parents who returned home at night found his body, said a police source. A case has been registered. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

suicide

