Chennaiites cycle to eradicate corruption 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Air India conducted a cycle rally here on Saturday as part of its Vigilance Awareness Week celebration. The Vigilance Awareness Week is celebrated from October 29 to November 3 and the theme for 2018 is “Eradicate Corruption - Build a New India”.

The cyclothon started around 6 am from Air India, Airlines House, on GST Road. Hundreds of enthusiasts participated in the rally that covered 17 kms. Air India began the week-long celebrations by organising painting competition for school students and debate among college students.