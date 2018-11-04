Two sexual abuse complaints filed in Chennai, one arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two sexual abuse cases were registered by city police on Saturday. A man filed a complaint that his son was being harassed by the latter’s computer teacher. A month ago, the father suspected the teacher sexually harassing the boy of school and raised a complaint with the institute. The school dismissed the teacher.

Recently, the father found the boy talking to the woman, said a police official. The teacher, currently in Kerala, will be quizzed here on Sunday, police said. In another incident, a 35-year-old mechanic has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who he impregnated. The suspect, Vijayakumar, will often visit to his sister’s house where the girl worked, police said.