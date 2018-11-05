53 differently abled couples get their ‘happily ever after’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The efforts of the Sree Geeta Bhavan Trust are laudable as it does not discriminate based on caste, creed or religion,” said Banwarilal Purohit, the Governor of Tamil Nadu at the 9th free mass wedding that was organised for 53 differently abled couples on Sunday.

Purohit, who was the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the couples and spoke about how the Marriage Assistance scheme for people with disabilties was one of the flagship welfare schemes of the Government of Tamil Nadu, and one that has created a positive impact on the lives of people.

The trust in association with the Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Federation Charitable Trust organised the event. A swayamvaram was conducted last month where a number of people gathered to find potential partners. This was followed by a series of medical check-ups and counselling services to ensure that the couple was compatible. The couples that managed to make it through all this, reached the final stage of getting married.

“My mother had advised me to look for a partner, so I started looking for someone who I could marry,” said 32-year-old C Periasamy, one of the grooms at the event. “I searched for over five years and had almost given up when I decided to go for the swayamvaram this year. I am so happy to have found someone who I can call my own in this city. It feels nice knowing that I too can have a wife and children, because I was almost convinced that it was not in my destiny.”

The couples, dressed in their fineries, sat patiently as vedic chants hummed in the background. Many couples had assembled at 6 am in order to get their hair and make-up done by volunteers from the Trust. The muhuratam was set for 10.30 am and when the time finally came, it was not just the couples, but also the parents who were excited and emotional in equal measure.

“I never thought I would live to see this day,” said a teary-eyed A Anjalay, who is a resident of Coimbatore. “So many people rejected my daughter when they found out that she was differently abled. I was concerned if she would find a match or not. I am feeling overwhelmed today knowing that my child is going away, but I am comforted by the fact that she has a wonderful and caring husband who I trust will take care of her.”

The guests of honour at the event included Dr V Saroja, Minister of Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon meal Programme and Welfare of Differently Abled and B Maheswari, Commissioner for Welfare of Differently Abled. Hari Shankar Agarwal, chairman of the trust and Ashok Kumar Goel, managing trustee were also present.

The Trust has conducted 408 free marriages in the last eight years. The marriages were performed as per Hindu rites and rituals. The trust also offered gold mangalyam, silver mettis and more. Marriage registration certificates were also organised.