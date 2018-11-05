Expert explains 

Home Cities Chennai

My biological sister, aged 75, is a widow. She has no children.

CHENNAI : My biological sister, aged 75, is a widow. She has no children. She owns a 750 sq ft flat in Mylapore. Till her death if she has not written any will, who are the legal heirs to enjoy the immovable property? She has own brothers and her deceased husband has brothers and a sister. 
— Desikan 
If your sister does not leave any will, then you can file an application for succession certificate being the natural legal heir under the Hindu Succession Act. Your sister’s late  husband’s relatives will not get any share as they are only class II heirs. 

Justice  K Chandru


 
What will be the fate of a favourable judgement of case against an admin and employee gave VRS without knowing? I am the employee who took VRS. Judgement by two benches of Lords Nagappan and Chandru  in 2008 March. I gave VRS in September and came to see judgement later.

If admin went on appeal to SC, do I still have the chance to get any revised pay? The order clearly stated that they have to absorb me as gazetted officer within 90 days. —  SP KumarIf you have gone on VRS, the question of getting any retrospective pay fixation will not arise unless the order revising the pay itself gives a retrospective date of operation. 

My daughter got married in 2013 in Chennai. The bridegroom and his parents are living in, and are citizens of Australia. My daughter has had a troubled married life. She is a PR visa holder. In May 2018, she left the family. Despite we sending emails to them there has been no response.

My daughter is living alone in Australia since June 2018. What should be done for a legal separation? Who has to move this issue in court? —Ramesh PSIf your daughter is with you, she can file a case in any court in India either for divorce or for judicial separation even if her husband is outside India.

