Half naked body of woman found on Marina beach, five detained

Vendors in the area told Express there had been an increase in criminal activities and prostitution at the beach at night.

Published: 05th November 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman, believed to have been in her 30s, was found allegedly murdered with stab injuries on the Marina Beach near the Chennai Corporation swimming pool on Sunday morning. The incident has raised concerns of safety at the city’s best-known attraction. Vendors in the area told Express there had been an increase in criminal activities and prostitution at the beach at night.

On Sunday, at around 4.30 am, passers-by and morning walkers noticed dogs digging at some clothes. “On a closer look, they found it was a half-naked dead woman with bruises on her face and slit marks on her throat,” said a policeman, who was among the first to visit the spot after police were alerted. The police team recovered the body of the woman, suspected to have been in her 30s, and sent it to Royapettah government hospital for autopsy. Police said they had recovered a mobile phone, believed to have belonged to the woman, and are checking it for clues.

By evening, police had detained five men for questioning. Police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. A few police officers told Express it was difficult to keep a watch on suspicious people at night as they would pretend to be homeless people looking to sleep on the beach.

