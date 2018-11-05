Home Cities Chennai

Mrs Chennai 2018: Age is just a number on this ramp

 Around 25 contestants are expected to be selected by the panel comprising  based on their presentation, ramp walk and talent.

Published: 05th November 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

The grand finale will be held at The Leela Palace Hotel on December 14

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a rainy Saturday morning. More than a 100 women accompanied by their encouraging partners and kids had gathered at Radisson Blu for the initial auditions of the 18th edition of Mrs Chennai 2018 beauty pageant. It is open to married women aged 21 and above up to 40. “Mrs Chennai 2018 strives to celebrate the personality, intelligence and talent of women. I wanted to do something for the women at my fitness centre and beauty parlour. This was started on a small scale between 1995-1999.

After the tremendous response and support from sponsors, I founded Mrs Chennai and wanted to organise it on a bigger level in 2000. Back then, there were not many opportunities for women. Our first show was at Kamaraj Arangam. Surprisingly, several women lined up for the auditions. Winning a title was another feather in the cap for women from all walks of life,” said Poornima Kumar, founder of Mrs Chennai and consultant at Adgear Media that flagged off the six-week long contest.

Around 25 contestants are expected to be selected by the panel comprising Lalitha Balakrishnan principal, MOP Vaishnav College; actress and model, Sherin Sam and actor, choreographer and former Chennai Man, Vijay Victor. They will be selected based on their presentation, ramp walk and talent. Meanwhile, it was exciting to watch the husbands recording the performances and kids cheering for their mothers as they walked the ramp in their best outfits.

“From celebrity women to executives, we had a mixed crowd. Table setting and self-makeover are some of the interesting rounds. This platform has transformed the personality and lives of several women after rigorous grooming sessions. We spotted interesting talents performing magic, comedy and Karate,” said Poornima, who wants to complete 25 years of Mrs Chennai. During the training sessions, the final contestants will be tested on all fronts ranging from fitness to general knowledge aptitude to ensure that the winner of the crown of Mrs Chennai is a multi-faceted personality and a deserving holder of the title. The event will draw a host of celebrities and industry experts.Look out for all the details on Mrs Chennai’s social media handles and website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mrs Chennai 2018 beauty pageant Mrs Chennai 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp