Rajahmundry-Chennai IndiGo flight suffers engine failure, makes emergency landing

By PTI

CHENNAI: An IndiGo aircraft with 47 passengers suffered a mid-air shut down of one of its engines, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the airport here, a DGCA official said Monday.

The city-bound flight of the budget carrier from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh landed under full emergency conditions Sunday evening and all passengers disembarked safely, airport authorities said.

"There was loss of oil in one of the engines which led to its mid-air failure and the subsequent emergency landing of the plane," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told PTI.

"Worse, despite loss of oil, the pilot chose to do a go-around instead of landing directly," the official said, adding the aviation regulator has begun its probe into the incident.

When contacted, IndiGo sought to downplay the incident, terming it a "technical glitch".

"IndiGo flight 6E7123 which was operating (on November 4), on Rajahmundry-Chennai route suffered a technical glitch in one of its engines just before landing at Chennai", an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft landed safely, it added.