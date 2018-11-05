Home Cities Chennai

Rajahmundry-Chennai IndiGo flight suffers engine failure, makes emergency landing

The city-bound flight of the budget carrier from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh landed under full emergency conditions Sunday evening and all passengers disembarked safely.

Published: 05th November 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes. | Express Photo Services

By PTI

CHENNAI: An IndiGo aircraft with 47 passengers suffered a mid-air shut down of one of its engines, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the airport here, a DGCA official said Monday.

The city-bound flight of the budget carrier from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh landed under full emergency conditions Sunday evening and all passengers disembarked safely, airport authorities said.

"There was loss of oil in one of the engines which led to its mid-air failure and the subsequent emergency landing of the plane," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told PTI.

"Worse, despite loss of oil, the pilot chose to do a go-around instead of landing directly," the official said, adding the aviation regulator has begun its probe into the incident.

When contacted, IndiGo sought to downplay the incident, terming it a "technical glitch".

"IndiGo flight 6E7123 which was operating (on November 4), on Rajahmundry-Chennai route suffered a technical glitch in one of its engines just before landing at Chennai", an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft landed safely, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo Airlines Rajahmundry-Chennai Flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp