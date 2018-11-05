Home Cities Chennai

Rs 75 crore allocated to ensure 24/7 water supply at T Nagar

The area which is the biggest shopping hub of the city, gets water only three to four hours a day due to water loss in transmission, faulty valves, leakages and low-pressure in the pipes.

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To provide round-the-clock water supply to T Nagar, Rs 75 crore has been allocated from the Chennai Smart City Fund. Currently, T Nagar, with a fixed population of 2.6 lakhs and a floating population of 2.5 lakhs — has a demand of 42 MLD (mllion litres per day) of water. But, the area which is the biggest shopping hub of the city, gets water only three to four hours a day. This is due to water loss in transmission, faulty valves, leakages and low-pressure in the pipes.

The project to be implemented is based on a modern practice of District Metering Area that will segregate T Nagar, spread across seven sq km, into 19 parts or wards to improve the current state of internal pipe connections within each ward. “Pipes for a length of 11-12 km are blocked, disrupting the flow of water. These blockages should be removed first. New pipes will be laid for a stretch of 25 kms and already existing pipes along 23 kms will be repaired to close leakages,” said Ashok Natarajan, chief executive officer of Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company (TWIC), consulting engineers for this project.

Additionally, at 57 spots underground, sensors will be fit. “In the first year after the project is completed, we aim to bring down water loss through transmission from 35 to 30 per cent and in the third year to 25 per cent,” said Natarajan.

The detailed project report prepared by TWIC has been submitted to Metro Water which will start the tender process in the next three months, said a Metrowater official. “It will be a performance-based contract,” said an official.

