This stinks!

At two spots under the Ekkaduthangal Bridge, untreated sewage through a stormwater drain flows directly into the Adyar River, polluting the water body.

Published: 05th November 2018 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

The stormwater drain is a major outlet for letting rainwater into the river  Martin Louis

By  Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI : At two spots under the Ekkaduthangal Bridge, untreated sewage through a stormwater drain flows directly into the Adyar River, polluting the water body. Unplugged sewage outfalls such as these, make the project of restoring the three rivers in Chennai a distant dream.  

When Express visited the spot, though there was no rainfall that day or the previous day, a steady stream of blackish foul-smelling water mixed with sewage was draining into the river from both sides under the bridge.The stormwater drain which is laid on a stretch of around 1.5 km from Ambal Nagar signal to the river bed is a major outlet for letting rainwater into the river collected from Balaji Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Poonamallee Road and Pillayar Kovil Street. But, due to illegal sewage connections connected to this stormwater drain, waste water is directed into the river without any treatment.

A Corporation official from ward number 170 said that this stormwater drain which comes under the purview of the Highways Department is not desilted or maintained properly even after repeated complaints forwarded from the local Corporation officials.

“Only after the entire drain is desilted and all blockages are removed, we can identify the spots from where the sewage is entering the drain. Once these are identified the local Metro Water official can plug these outfalls. We have plugged similar connections in parts of Ekkaduthangal last week,” said a Corporation official.

Balaji CR, an activist who spotted this discharge during Arappor Iyakkam’s water body audit last year, recently forwarded a complaint to Metro Water and CM Cell. “During the audit last year, we found a hose which was letting out untreated sewage into the river in MGR Nagar.

When I visited the spot on Sunday, I found sewage flowing into the river through a culvert-like structure under the bridge. How can the rivers be restored when such outfalls aren’t closed in the first place?” said Balaji, who raised a complaint about similar outfalls at 14 other locations in the city.  

Moreover, unauthorised settlements along the Adyar River in MGR Nagar and Burma Colony near KK Nagar, who do not have underground sewage connections, directly let sewage from their houses into the water body due to their close proximity to the river. “Also, in Kamarajar Street at West Jafferkhanpet, in between two houses along the river, a PVC pipe was found discharging sewage into the water body. Residents who live nearby said that this pipe was installed by Metro Water last year and is coming from MGR Nagar pumping station,” added Balaji.

