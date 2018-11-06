Amazon Alexa skills workshop held at IIT

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The IIT Madras in collaboration with Amazon Alexa and Women Who Code, Chennai, on Saturday held the Amazon Alexa skills workshop aimed at fostering women’s participation in technology and management as a curtain-raiser to their ‘career returnship’ conference for women scheduled for January 5 and 6 next year during the technical festival of IIT Madras-Shaastra.

A statement from the institute said around 60 women took part in the workshop and experimented hands-on with the future of voice-based experiences and internet of things. The workshop was headed by Sharada Priya and Vishnu Harshith of IIT Madras.

“Participants had an interactive session about the principles of voice design apart from involving themselves in handling requests with AWS Lambda and getting acquainted with the Skill Builder tool. The workshop was conducted free of cost and the participants received certificates of completion from the Shaastra Relaunch team,” the statement said.

Curtain raiser of tech fest

