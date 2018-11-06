Auto driver, two others detained over murder of woman at Marina

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a 45-year-old woman was found allegedly murdered at the Marina, police have detained an autorickshaw driver and two other men in this connection. Police said that on Sunday morning, the public spotted the body of a woman identified as Kalaichelvi near a garbage bin behind the Corporation swimming pool at the Marina. They immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Investigation revealed that Kalaichelvi, a native of Madurai, was separated from her husband and had come to Chennai and befriended auto-driver Vijaykumar. Police said she was into flesh trade and last seen on the beach around 11 pm. “She used to visit the beach at night and Vijaykumar would drop her at the beach for her to meet her clients,” said a police source.

Preliminary postmortem report said that the murderer had forced her face into the sand and killed her. “She was also under the influence of liquor. We are unclear whether she was forced into a physical relationship before dying,” said an investigating officer.

Safety concerns

On Sunday, at around 4.30 am, passers-by and morning walkers noticed dogs digging at some clothes. On a closer look, they found it was a half-naked dead woman with bruises on her face and slit marks on her throat. The incident has raised concerns of safety at the beach

Befriended driver

