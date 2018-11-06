Chennai: Bar managers behind bars over lucky draw banner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The adoption of a new marketing strategy to lure customers into drinking alcohol landed two bar managers behind bars at Triplicane on Sunday. A 10x10 banner placed at Mount Rivera Hotel in Vallaba Agraharam Street in Triplicane had offers including a lucky draw to which a customer will be eligible if he consumes liquor worth more than `1,000 and which offers him a chance of winning electronic appliances.

Following a complaint, the bar managers – W Vincent Raj, 25, of Madhavaram and J Royaz Ahmeed of Royapettah – were arrested on Sunday.A probe revealed that the managers were trying to lure customers by putting up the banners ahead of Deepavali for over two days.

The hotel along with the bar is owned by S M K Mohammed Ali Jinnah, AIADMK district secretary of minority wing, Chepauk.A police officer said normally bars put up advertisements about happy hours, but this illegal lucky draw was part of the bar’s marketing strategies.