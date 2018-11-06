Home Cities Chennai

H1N1 virus awareness drive reaches Chennai schools

Symptoms such as  cold, cough, fever and headaches should be checked, the students were told. 

Published: 06th November 2018 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Swine flu_representational

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: File / EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city Corporation is taking its H1N1 virus awareness drives to school students, as part of its city-wide campaign against dengue and H1N1, according to a statement from the civic body. 
This month, the civic body conducted awareness programmes at the Anna Velankani Matriculation School in Adyar, in which 1,100 students and 50 staff members participated, the release said. 

The students were shown how the H1N1 virus spreads and what preventive measures could be taken to avoid it, the statement said, adding, “Washing hands for around 20 seconds in the proper way will destroy around 80% of H1N1 viruses before spreading.” 

Symptoms such as  cold, cough, fever and headaches should be checked, the students were told. 
As for dengue, the students were shown the life cycle of the aedes mosquito and the multiple measures that could be taken to prevent mosquito breeding. Students were also shown the various life stages of mosquito in an exhibit, right from its larval stage. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp