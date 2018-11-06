H1N1 virus awareness drive reaches Chennai schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city Corporation is taking its H1N1 virus awareness drives to school students, as part of its city-wide campaign against dengue and H1N1, according to a statement from the civic body.

This month, the civic body conducted awareness programmes at the Anna Velankani Matriculation School in Adyar, in which 1,100 students and 50 staff members participated, the release said.

The students were shown how the H1N1 virus spreads and what preventive measures could be taken to avoid it, the statement said, adding, “Washing hands for around 20 seconds in the proper way will destroy around 80% of H1N1 viruses before spreading.”

Symptoms such as cold, cough, fever and headaches should be checked, the students were told.

As for dengue, the students were shown the life cycle of the aedes mosquito and the multiple measures that could be taken to prevent mosquito breeding. Students were also shown the various life stages of mosquito in an exhibit, right from its larval stage.