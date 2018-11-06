When it comes to crackers, it’s light over sound for Chennai

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Deepavali will be less noisy this year in Chennai as people are opting more for light-emitting crackers and giving a miss to ear-splitting firecrackers.Traders have claimed that crackers emitting coloured lights and producing less noise are the new rage in the city this year. Due to the rising awareness of pollution and the Supreme Court’s verdict on imposition of time restrictions on bursting crackers, Chennaiites’ fascination for colourful light-emitting crackers has increased manifold.

Crackers such as Sparklers, Phuljharis, Flower Pots, and Night Sky Shots are selling like hot cakes this season while the sale of high-decibel noisy crackers has dipped significantly. “Instead of old classic crackers such as rockets and garland crackers, which are popular among youths and children, this year youngsters are procuring more sky shots and flower pots,” said David Selvarajan, owner of Annamalai Cracker Traders at Egmore. “Sales of garland crackers are very negligible,” added David.

To match with the rising demand, traders had to increase their stock of light-emitting crackers. “Compared to last year, the sale of sky shots and flower pots has increased by almost 70 per cent. Our stocks were exhausted and so we procured additional stocks of such variety of crackers from Sivakasi,” said a cracker wholesaler, Ganesh.

Despite being slightly expensive, the light-emitting crackers are still selling briskly. “So far, I have sold light-emitting crackers worth `5 lakh, which is like a record for me. Last year the figure was `2 lakh,” said owner of Vinayak Crackers S Krishnan. Traders said light-emitting crackers are selling in the price range of `500 and `5,000 per piece.

People are buying such varieties to protect nature, said Ramya Subramanium, a home-maker. “We cannot celebrate Deepavali without crackers, but the least we can do is opt for less noisy and smokeless crackers which will cause less harm to the environment. So I have procured only sky shots for my kids,” she said.

Lighting up lives of needy children

Chennai: Over 50 Rotary Clubs from Chennai conducted a day-long Deepavali celebration for 1,400 orphaned or underprivileged children from 38 homes, said a statement from the organisation on Monday. “The kids were transported from their shelter-houses and all of them were given new clothes and sweet boxes for Deepavali,” it said, adding that however, no fireworks were burnt to promote a green Deepavali