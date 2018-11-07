Dogs have all the fun at Twisty Tails

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The sound of barking and clapping filled the air at Twisty Tails, Nungambakkam. People dressed in Halloween costumes cooed at the Shi Tzus and Poodles who were also dressed up for Twisty Tails Halloween party.

Hosted by Rekha Dandey, one of the partners of Twisty Tails, the event was hosted to bring the Halloween spirit to the city. “Halloween is very popular in Western countries and even here in India, it’s only popular in pubs, but not in restaurants. Not many people are allowed into bars, especially children, who want to take part in trick-or-treating, so we held the party at the restaurant,” said Dandey. The event was accompanied with a DJ, spooky-themed menu and the decor featured neon skulls and spiders.

Of the 13 dogs that were present, it was Happy, a five-year-old Havanese, who stole the show. Dressed up in a Squirtle costume, she won over the crowd with tricks and was rewarded with treats from the audience. The other 12 dogs, which were Shi Tzus, Havenese, Tibetian Spaniels and Bichon Frise breeds were dressed up as dinosaurs, princesses and wore jean jackets, all imported from Thailand.

The night saw the attendees and the dogs walk together. “The dogs were very well-behaved. They are trained by me and we source our dogs from a breeder in Pune. I travel to Pune and look at the parents, because if the parents have a good temperament, then 85 per cent of the behaviour is taken care of,” said Rekha