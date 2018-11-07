‘Don’t ditch us’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Alladi Mahadevan

Our earlier experience taught us that we lack water conservation and storage. As a part of our core Grow Your Own Food group activity, we initiated a volunteer movement on conservation and storage. The objective is to channel rain water back into the ground at apartments and residences. This way the water flow is reduced and it also helps in improving our groundwater table. A very simple and cost-effective method is to bring the water down to a filtering zone.

We use natural materials like sand, coal and pebbles. The water passes through this system and impurities are removed to a great extent and is channelled into the subsurface level. We saw good results last year with the wells getting recharged. There were fewer instances when water had to be bought from tankers during summer. Space is not a big constraint. A 5’0” X 5’0” space for collection can bring in close to 10 KLD of water into the ground for storage. A movement like this on a large scale will help avoid flood and improve our groundwater level.

Kavya Ravi

Learning from the floods, we have maintained our rain water drains better this time. We have ensured that there are no blocks in the system. We do rain water harvesting and have recently cleaned it in preparation for the rains. The Corporation has not even cleared the dustbins due to which the debris is blocking the drains. The corporation workers just empty the dustbins and completely ignore the trash lying around it. I think they can do a lot more around my area — Royapettah.



Damara Jessica Dhodia

Regarding flooding, I don’t see much being done in the city really. But they are going from house to house checking for dengue/giving flyers about it. But the nightmare of drainage issues, damaged roads, vehicles stalling continues. As I haven’t been faithfully up-to-date with the news and things about what the government has and hasn’t done, I passed this question on to a few of my friends to see if they had any different answers. It was all the same. “Flooding — nothing.”

Sumana Alladi

Learning from the past floods, our family is thinking about shifting to our farm during monsoon. Our farm is situated near Kalpakkam, around one-and-a-half hours away from Chennai and is quite safe because all the water seeps into the soil and there is no scope for stagnation. As for the Corporation, I do not think they have learned too much. I say this because they have overlooked the root cause of flooding — the lack of soil for the water to seep into — and continue to widen roads and build buildings, taking away from the soil area. They might be trying to make temporary solutions like stormwater drains which just take water to the next community and does not solve the real problem.

Makesh Mytran

Chennai has been having an unpredictable monsoon in the last couple of years. We need to keep monitoring the situation and be prepared. We have to be cautious about fake messages on social media. I wish the government announces an official page (could be on their website or a Facebook page) during this period to share updates on the monsoon, any news speeding around other than fake news. We haven’t learned our lessons yet. Rain water drainage work is still in progress in some of the areas, and a few areas still don’t have stormwater drains. As the second oldest municipal institution in the world, we should lead by example. We need to be innovative, use the best technology and follow the best practices.

Usha Kumar

I guess the rains are aware of the absolutely callous attitude of the authorities in their preparedness for the same. With no councillors in the wards, there is no one to whom we can complain. A light rain shower leaves the roads flooded and in most places, it has become a nightmare for drivers. I wish the Corporation would make a last ditch effort to get things done before the monsoon hits us with all its fury. It is indeed sad that we have not learned our lessons even after 2015.