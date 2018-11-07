Home Cities Chennai

Oh, Honey! 

Aman climbs up a 15-foot tree and reaches over to a branch that has a two-feet honey comb.

Published: 07th November 2018 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By  Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Aman climbs up a 15-foot tree and reaches over to a branch that has a two-feet honey comb. Using a vettukathi (machete) with a small charm tied on, he makes a clean cut through the comb and catches it with his other hand. He turns to the camera and holds up the comb with a proud smile on his face.Pausing the video, Stephen P from Wild Honey Hunters said, “The local tribal men in the area, they know all about the bees — they consider the bees as their God. They’ve been in the profession for generations now.” His company, Wild Honey Hunters, employs tribal people from areas such as Coimbatore, Erode, Kodaikanal, Thiruporur, Yercaud and Salem to collect raw honey to sell.

A staff of Wild Honey Hunters

“At home, I actually don’t have the liquid honey. I have a comb and I just take a bit off every morning and eat it. When I was younger, we would eat this natural honey and when I moved to Singapore for my degree, me and my friends were unhappy with the quality of the honey, so we decided to start our own business,” said Stephen, a MBA graduate from ERC Institute, Singapore, who runs his business with his classmates Arun Prashath and Vinod Arthnanari.

The locals in Tamil Nadu collect honey from two kinds of bees — rock bee honey and small bee honey — and Stephen has seen his employees collect the soft combs from different nooks and crannies along the Western Ghats. “They always make sure they don’t disturb the combs or the bees. They also have their own secret spots, the best places to collect honey. Since the rock bees are aggressive, we can’t wear strong perfume. They make their combs along cliffs and rocks. The tribals walk 10 km every day to find honey. It’s a very difficult job,” said Stephen.

The honey from Wild Honey Collectors is thicker than commercial honey, and has bits of pollen in it. The honey is crushed by hand, as the combs are very soft, and so the pollen is retained once the larvae are removed. 

Stephen explained that the honey produced by Wild Honey Collectors has a Glycaemic Index below 50, which is lesser than commercially-produced honey and thus, is better for diabetes patients.
“The nutrients in commercial honey is less when compared to raw honey. Honey is to be eaten in the morning... one teaspoon before breakfast. Honey enables the secretion of digestive juices,” said R Prabha, celebrity nutritionist who has a show on DD Podhigai. She explained that honey is to be eaten plain or with fruits and nuts.

Stephen added that the honey he produces, depends on varying flowering season through the year, which reflects on the colour and consistency of the honey. He produces neem, moringa, kuringi flower, jamun and his favourite, sunflower flavoured honey. 

For more details, call 8248731532 or check out their Facebook page, Wild Honey Hunters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp