Oh, Honey! 

CHENNAI : Aman climbs up a 15-foot tree and reaches over to a branch that has a two-feet honey comb. Using a vettukathi (machete) with a small charm tied on, he makes a clean cut through the comb and catches it with his other hand. He turns to the camera and holds up the comb with a proud smile on his face.Pausing the video, Stephen P from Wild Honey Hunters said, “The local tribal men in the area, they know all about the bees — they consider the bees as their God. They’ve been in the profession for generations now.” His company, Wild Honey Hunters, employs tribal people from areas such as Coimbatore, Erode, Kodaikanal, Thiruporur, Yercaud and Salem to collect raw honey to sell.

“At home, I actually don’t have the liquid honey. I have a comb and I just take a bit off every morning and eat it. When I was younger, we would eat this natural honey and when I moved to Singapore for my degree, me and my friends were unhappy with the quality of the honey, so we decided to start our own business,” said Stephen, a MBA graduate from ERC Institute, Singapore, who runs his business with his classmates Arun Prashath and Vinod Arthnanari.

The locals in Tamil Nadu collect honey from two kinds of bees — rock bee honey and small bee honey — and Stephen has seen his employees collect the soft combs from different nooks and crannies along the Western Ghats. “They always make sure they don’t disturb the combs or the bees. They also have their own secret spots, the best places to collect honey. Since the rock bees are aggressive, we can’t wear strong perfume. They make their combs along cliffs and rocks. The tribals walk 10 km every day to find honey. It’s a very difficult job,” said Stephen.

The honey from Wild Honey Collectors is thicker than commercial honey, and has bits of pollen in it. The honey is crushed by hand, as the combs are very soft, and so the pollen is retained once the larvae are removed.

Stephen explained that the honey produced by Wild Honey Collectors has a Glycaemic Index below 50, which is lesser than commercially-produced honey and thus, is better for diabetes patients.

“The nutrients in commercial honey is less when compared to raw honey. Honey is to be eaten in the morning... one teaspoon before breakfast. Honey enables the secretion of digestive juices,” said R Prabha, celebrity nutritionist who has a show on DD Podhigai. She explained that honey is to be eaten plain or with fruits and nuts.

Stephen added that the honey he produces, depends on varying flowering season through the year, which reflects on the colour and consistency of the honey. He produces neem, moringa, kuringi flower, jamun and his favourite, sunflower flavoured honey.

For more details, call 8248731532 or check out their Facebook page, Wild Honey Hunters.