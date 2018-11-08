Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Burn injuries keep doctors busy on the day of festival

Doctors of government hospitals were busy on Deepavali with several cases of firecracker burn injuries.

By Express News Service

Though this year the number of burn injuries has come down from 148 to 98, compared to last year, many children suffered severe injuries. Among them, two children required eye surgery after their cornea and other tissues were damaged during the burst. Doctors were doubtful about restoring their vision.

Dr M Ananda Babu, director and superintendent of Government Ophthalmic Hospital said, “We treated 52 cases, 30 were children. Fifteen were admitted in which two children and five adults required eye surgery. However, we can’t comment on restoring their eyesight now.” The hospital treated 72 cases on Deepavali last year. 

The Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, renowned for its burns treatment, treated 25 cases. According to the hospital’s report, a five-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy suffered 41 per cent burn injury. The hospital treated 55 cases last year.

Government Stanley Medical College Hospital treated 21 cases this year same as last year. “One person suffered face injury and four suffered leg injury and 16 people came with hand injury. Over 10 people suffered severe lacerations and required minor surgical procedures,” said Dr Ponnambalam Namasivayam, dean, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

