Deepavali cracker sale lacked sparkle

CHENNAI: Deepavali was devoid of sparkle for cracker traders in the city this year. Men in the business claimed that there was significant drop of about 45 per cent to 50 per cent in sale of crackers this time around. They attributed it to the Supreme court restriction on bursting crackers, rising awareness about pollution and most importantly the stringent rules imposed by police and local administration.

“Compared to last year, the turnout of customers and cracker retailers was very thin at my shop. It was a dull Deepavali for us,” said V Ganesh, a cracker wholesaler at Egmore.

Ganesh said that usually sale of crackers pick up a week ahead of the festival, but this time the market saw major business only a day prior to the festival. “After the Supreme Court verdict, there was complete chaos in the market. There was no interest about crackers among people and even retailers were scared to buy bulk stock due to the strict norms,” said Rajendran, another wholesale trader.

“Last year, I did a business of Rs 8 lakh, but this year my revenue dropped by almost 50 per cent”, he said. A majority of traders have a similar tale.“Ban on online sales also took a toll. As people are very busy these days, shopping online was easier and time saving. But due to the ban, I sustained a loss of almost Rs 6 to Rs 7 lakh,” said Mangesh Waran, authorised dealer of a popular cracker brand.

According to traders, increased awareness on harmful effects of crackers on environment and health also affected sales. “People are not interested to spend on crackers anymore. Youth, who are our major buyers, have also started distancing themselves from garland crackers and bombs that sold like hot cakes previously,” said David S, a cracker wholesaler at Egmore. “People are now drawn towards less noisy crackers. I sold only sparklers, phuljharis and aerial shots this time. Almost 70 per cent stock of garland crackers and bombs is lying unsold,” he rued.

Govt buses cater to 7.37L revellers in four days

Chennai: About 7.37 lakh commuters travelled in government buses from Chennai to various parts of Tamil Nadu between November 2 to 5 for Deepavali. This is higher by 1.84 lakh compared to the previous year, an official release said. As many as, 13,563 government buses operated from Dr MGR bus terminus at Koyambedu, MMBT, KK Nagar, Tambaram and Poonamallee bus stands in which 7,37,481 commuters travelled in four days. From Koyambedu bus stand alone, 3.96 lakhs commuters travelled in 7197 buses. “About 2570 buses were operated additionally this year as patronage increased from November 1. MTC operated 250 special buses to provide connectivity to bus termini and bus stands,” the release said. ENS