Home Cities Chennai

Deepavali cracker sale lacked sparkle

Cracker traders claimed that there was significant drop of about 45 per cent to 50 per cent in sale of crackers this time around.

Published: 08th November 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Cracker_sale

People celebrating Deepavali at Vepery in Chennai on Wednesday | NAKSHATRA KRISHNAMOORTHY

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepavali was devoid of sparkle for cracker traders in the city this year. Men in the business claimed that there was significant drop of about 45 per cent to 50 per cent in sale of crackers this time around. They attributed it to the Supreme court restriction on bursting crackers, rising awareness about pollution and most importantly the stringent rules imposed by police and local administration.
“Compared to last year, the turnout of customers and cracker retailers was very thin at my shop. It was a dull Deepavali for us,” said V Ganesh, a cracker wholesaler at Egmore.

Ganesh said that usually sale of crackers pick up a week ahead of the festival, but this time the market saw major business only a day prior to the festival. “After the Supreme Court verdict, there was complete chaos in the market. There was no interest about crackers among people and even retailers were scared to buy bulk stock due to the strict norms,” said Rajendran, another wholesale trader.

“Last year, I did a business of Rs 8 lakh, but this year my revenue dropped by almost 50 per cent”, he said. A majority of traders have a similar tale.“Ban on online sales also took a toll. As people are very busy these days, shopping online was easier and time saving. But due to the ban, I sustained a loss of almost Rs 6 to Rs 7 lakh,” said Mangesh Waran, authorised dealer of a popular cracker brand.

According to traders, increased awareness on harmful effects of crackers on environment and health also affected sales. “People are not interested to spend on crackers anymore. Youth, who are our major buyers, have also started distancing themselves from garland crackers and bombs that sold like hot cakes previously,” said David S, a cracker wholesaler at Egmore. “People are now drawn towards less noisy crackers. I sold only sparklers, phuljharis and aerial shots this time. Almost 70 per cent stock of garland crackers and bombs is lying unsold,” he rued.

Govt buses cater to 7.37L revellers in four days
Chennai: About 7.37 lakh commuters travelled in government buses from Chennai to various parts of Tamil Nadu between November 2 to 5 for Deepavali. This is higher by 1.84 lakh compared to the previous year, an official release said. As many as, 13,563 government buses operated from Dr MGR bus terminus at Koyambedu, MMBT, KK Nagar, Tambaram and Poonamallee bus stands in which 7,37,481 commuters travelled in four days. From Koyambedu bus stand alone, 3.96 lakhs commuters travelled in 7197 buses. “About 2570 buses were operated additionally this year as patronage increased from November 1. MTC operated 250 special buses to provide connectivity to bus termini and bus stands,” the release said. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepavali Cracker sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp