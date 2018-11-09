A rainbow of gamplay options

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Red Dead 2 is undoubtedly a roaring success, and while we still wait for Red Dead Online to finally come out at the end of this month — we might try to finish the several pointless side missions. It would also do us good to realise that there are other things happening in the gaming world, apart from Horse rides in the Wild West. For example, what exactly is Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege is a game that released a few years ago, based on the idea of the counter-terrorism unit ‘Rainbow’. It is a first-person shooter based on the pillars of ‘Teamwork, tension and tactics’. Lately, it is resurfacing again in popularity with talks of Operation Wind Bastion in the works. It is one of the games that released during the initial stages of the ‘Games-as-a-service’ boom to keep players hooked with newer subsequent releases every so often.

R6 Siege is a tactical shooter — like an elitist version of PUBG. It involves a certain amount of strategising; more than the typical aim and shoot and efficient arsenal choices. Strategising like the fact that you need to use the environment around you to win the game, choose from about 30 different attack and defence operators with unique weapons and skills, and efficiently use the ammunition that can break through walls. The close quarter combat games have multiple maps — the latest one being ‘Operation Wind Bastion’.

This Operation comes in the beginning of the game’s “Year 3 - Season 4” with operators from the Moroccan GIGR force. The new map is a picturesque location in the Atlas Mountains which will also enable long range engagements with the enemy. The franchise is now bracing for country-specific launches (with a row over the altered artwork and aesthetics because of restrictions).

This isn’t Ubisoft’s only venture into Battle Royale-like games this month — the free-to-play Brawlhallla (similar to Super Smash Bros) released for the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this month. If you’re looking for a serious. strategy-based upgrade from your regular PUBG, R6 Siege with its regular Royale-like challenges and events might be your new investment.