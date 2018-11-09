Driver attacked by gang dies in Chennai, four arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man, who was attacked by a four-member gang two days ago, succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Thursday. Police said, Mahesh of Gnanamoorthy Nagar, who worked as a driver, was returning home on his two-wheeler on Tuesday when another two-wheeler, rode by Balachandar, 32, of Menambedu, rammed into Mahesh’s vehicle.

“The duo got into a verbal fight and Balachandar, who was drunk, attacked Mahesh,” said a police source.

Mahesh returned home and a little later Balachandar brought three other friends and allegedly thrashed Mahesh in front of his family.

“Mahesh was immediately rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died on Thursday,” added the police. Mahesh’s brother Manikandan lodged a complaint with the police who, in turn, arrested Balachandar, S Dinesh, 22, M Sathish, 23 and S Sasi, 22. The accused were remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.