Health minister visits fever ward at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi hospital, holds review meeting

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ten persons are undergoing treatment for Swine Flu at various government hospitals in the city. There are 14 dengue positive cases at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) itself, said Health minister C Vijaya Baskar on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the exclusive fever ward set up at RGGGH after outbreak of viral fevers, he said, “There is one swine flu positive case and 33 suspected cases are under treatment at the hospital currently. Also, 14 persons with dengue are under treatment. There are totally 70 fever cases on admission,” he said.

The minister further said “There are seven Swine Flu cases in Institute of Child Health, Egmore and one case each at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital.” The State government is taking all measures to control the spread of fevers, he said.

The government has also constituted a dedicated medical team to treat fever cases. There was a declining trend in fever cases in the last three days. There were also 19.75 lakh Oseltamivir tablets with the government and 1,200 medical camps were being conducted, the minister said.

He also held a review meeting on fever management and preventive measures with senior health department officials at DMS. Health secretary J Radhakrishnan, Director of public health K Kolandaswamy and Project director, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, Uma Maheswari, were among those who participated in the meeting.