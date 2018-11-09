Kanchi Collector slaps railways with Rs 20,000 fine for failing to prevent mosquito breeding

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Kancheepuram district administration imposed `20,000 fine on railway administration for failing to prevent the mosquito breeding at Kanche-epuram old railway station. On Wednesday, a team of officials headed by Kancheepuram Collector P Ponniah inspected mosquito breeding sites across Kancheepuram town, which posed dengue infection risk.

While inspecting Kanche-epuram railway station, officials found the premises poorly maintained and posing a risk of mosquito breeding. He immediately slapped the penalty of `20,000 on the railway administration and directed the employees to remove the materials.