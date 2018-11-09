Home Cities Chennai

Sarkar distributors agree to make cuts

The scenes in question include a purported dig at welfare schemes.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Vijay’s Deepavali release, Sarkar, which released on Tuesday, has drawn the ire of the ruling AIADMK with Ministers D Jayakumar, CV Shanmugham, and Kadambur Raju registering their anger against the A R Murugadoss-directed film for allegedly portraying certain government schemes in a bad light. Party workers staged protests across the State, forcing distributors on Thursday to agree to cut the contentious scenes. 

The scenes in question include a purported dig at welfare schemes. Also, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays an antagonist named Komalavalli. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. Ministers called for deletion of the scenes and threatened to take the legal route. 

On Thursday, the theatre owners association announced these scenes would be deleted. Distributor Tirupur Subramaniam said, among other things, the name ‘Komalavalli’ would be muted. “The new Sarkar won’t be one that hurts sentiments.

We have spoken with Sarkar’s TN distributors, Thenandal Studios, and decided to make the necessary changes. The revised version of the film is expected to reach theatres by Friday night,” he said.Meanwhile, actor-politicians Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth tweeted in support of the film.

Stirs in many places
AIADMK workers led by MLA VV Rajan Chellappa staged protests outside theatres in Madurai. In Coimbatore and Chennai the film’s posters were torn down

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp