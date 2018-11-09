Sarkar distributors agree to make cuts

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Vijay’s Deepavali release, Sarkar, which released on Tuesday, has drawn the ire of the ruling AIADMK with Ministers D Jayakumar, CV Shanmugham, and Kadambur Raju registering their anger against the A R Murugadoss-directed film for allegedly portraying certain government schemes in a bad light. Party workers staged protests across the State, forcing distributors on Thursday to agree to cut the contentious scenes.

The scenes in question include a purported dig at welfare schemes. Also, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays an antagonist named Komalavalli. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. Ministers called for deletion of the scenes and threatened to take the legal route.

On Thursday, the theatre owners association announced these scenes would be deleted. Distributor Tirupur Subramaniam said, among other things, the name ‘Komalavalli’ would be muted. “The new Sarkar won’t be one that hurts sentiments.

We have spoken with Sarkar’s TN distributors, Thenandal Studios, and decided to make the necessary changes. The revised version of the film is expected to reach theatres by Friday night,” he said.Meanwhile, actor-politicians Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth tweeted in support of the film.

Stirs in many places

AIADMK workers led by MLA VV Rajan Chellappa staged protests outside theatres in Madurai. In Coimbatore and Chennai the film’s posters were torn down