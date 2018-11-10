Home Cities Chennai

Gold, laptop burgled from locked house in Aminjikaral

Nearly 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery, `4,000 and a laptop were stolen from a locked house at Aminjikarai on Thursday morning.

Published: 10th November 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery, Rs 4,000 and a laptop were stolen from a locked house at Aminjikarai on Thursday morning. Police said Shasikanth Reddy, a native of Bengaluru and his wife Shylaja Reddy had moved to the city for her treatment three months ago. The couple rented a flat at Vetri Vinayagar temple street at Aminjikarai. 

On Thursday, the couple had gone to the hospital for a check-up when someone broke the lock on the front door and escaped with the valuables, a police source said. The incident came to light when the couple returned in the evening. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

