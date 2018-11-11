Home Cities Chennai

101 temples, 30 years, one book

Replying to what her favourite temple is among the 101 she wrote about, she named Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Sringeri. She tagged it a ‘must visit’.

Published: 11th November 2018 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

The book was launched by S Narayan, former finance and economic affairs secretary (right)  Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Temples in India have always fascinated me. Right from the age of 12, I would ask the priests to explain the prominence of the shrines and carried a tiny notepad with me wherever I went,” said Sita Dorairaj at the launch of her book, Temples of India: A spiritual journey, translated from Tamil to English by Sundar Krishnamurthy. It was launched by S Narayan, former finance and economic affairs secretary, Government of India.

The book talks about the intriguing story of 101 temples in India. Sita developed a passion for visiting temples and started compiling information about temples over a period of 30 years. She has visited 68 of the 101 temples mentioned in the book. She wrote about the spiritual shrines first in 2003 for a North American Tamil magazine called Thendral.  

“The book emphasises on the architecture and medicinal orientation of each temple. This would help people know about the lesser-known temples in India and their prominence. It is also very important for kids of this generation to have little knowledge about temples as they carry a part of our past,” said Sita, talking about her book.

When asked about any interesting fact mentioned in her book, she spoke about the medicinal properties at the Thirukazhukundram temple in Kancheepuram. “Most of the plants, on the either sides of stairs on the way to the temple, have medicinal values. They are especially useful for treating blood pressure and mental illness.”

Replying to what her favourite temple is among the 101 she wrote about, she named Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Sringeri. She tagged it a ‘must visit’.

Medicine in temples
Talking about interesting facts mentioned in her book, she mentioned the medicinal properties at Thirukazhukundram temple in Kancheepuram. “Most of the plants, on the either sides of stairs on the way to the temple, have medicinal values. They are useful for treating blood pressure and mental illness.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp