Achievers receive Living India Awards 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was an evening of celebrating nationalities at the 21st edition of Annual Beautiful India Photo Competition for expatriates organised by Global Adjustments Foundation in the city on Saturday. Beautiful India has been the only photo competition for expats living in India.

After 23 years of publishing Culturama, India’s only free magazine for global citizens, Global Adjustments Foundation added a second arm, Culturama LIVING, a luxury lifestyle magazine. As a tribute to their times, the first India LIVING awards was organised as part of the event.

“We honour high achieving Indians from different fields including music, humanity, culture, sports and business among others. We not only want to focus on glitz and glam, but hold on to substance,” said Rohini Manian, CEO, Global Adjustments Foundation.

This year’s winners include Dipika Pallikal Karthik (Sports Star), Girish Mathrubuthoom (Business Unicorn), The Banyan (Humanitarian), Rahul Vellal (Rising Star), Pradeep Dhadha (Business Excellence), Steve Bourgia (Cultural Visionary), VR Ferose (Thought Leader) and dancer Shobana (Living Icon).

“You have to be passionate and obsessed about something to achieve excellence; however, the meaning of excellence differs from person to person,” said Shobana.

On the other hand, 300 entries from 14 nations were received for the photo competition. The winners were awarded for their ability to capture their experience of local culture as well as for their technical skills in photography. The categories this year were Faces, Places, Into India and Culture and Festivals.