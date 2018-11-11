Army man gets 2 years in jail for misconduct

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old physiotherapy assistant who allegedly misbehaved with a then trainee woman army officer, has been awarded two years imprisonment by the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT).

The man was identified as Prakash (36), a native of Dindigul, a physiotherapy assistant at the army hospital at St Thomas Mount.

“On Friday, the army hospital chief registrar Colonel Jacob instructed Nandambakkam police to detain the army man in prison,” said a senior police officer. He further said, “The police shall not register a separate case against Prakash as the Tribunal has completed all the formalities. We are just messengers to implement their order.”

Police said Prakash who had been working at the army hospital allegedly misbehaved with the trainee when she visited the hospital on April 13, 2015.

Following her complaint, he was inquired by military police. They submitted a report before the AFT, which found Prakash guilty. He was immediately dismissed from service in June this year.