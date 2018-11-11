Chennai police detain man with Siddha qualification for practising allopathy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man has been arrested by police for practising allopathy at Kancheepuram illegally.

Police said Thirumalaikumar, who had studied Siddha and acupuncture, had allegedly been giving allopathy treatment for patients for over six months. On receiving an alert, a team of doctors led by the joint director of medical services conducted a raid at the clinic and found no certificates or documents. Police filed a case and arrested the person.

He was remanded to judicial custody, police said.