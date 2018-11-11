Home Cities Chennai

Chennai police nab six for Congress man’s murder

Mohammad Thajuddin Abbas (42), youth wing secretary, Central Chennai, was murdered by a seven-member gang on Dr Besant Road at Ice House. 

Published: 11th November 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 08:35 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six persons have been arrested for hacking to death a Congress functionary at Ice House here on October 23. Earlier, one suspect surrendered before a magistrate court at Nagapattinam.

Police narrowed down on the prime suspect Imranuddin of Ice House. Before they could apprehend him, he surrendered before a magistrate court at Nagapattinam.
Subsequently  police personnel inquired him in their custody.

Following this, police apprehended six suspects involved in the murder. Police identified the arrested as Dawood, Imthias, John and three juveniles. 

The juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and were sent to Observation Home for boys and girls. The other three were lodged in Puzhal prison after being produced before a magistrate court here, police said.

