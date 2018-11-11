Home Cities Chennai

Housing department permits regularisation of plots, layouts from November 12 to 16

The regularisation scheme for layouts had already been extended twice and more than 52,600 layouts, including 22 lakh plots, have been registered.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those who missed the bus to get their layouts and plots regularised now have a second chance. The Housing and Urban Development department has decided to permit online filing of applications for regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots for five days from November 12 to 16 on the website www.tnlayoutreg.in.

Housing department has extended the deadline following several representations to provide a short window to file the applications. The extension is also given considering that the last date for filing the application was on Saturday (November 3), a public holiday and the days following were also public holidays on account of Deepavali.

The regularisation scheme for layouts had already been extended twice and more than 52,600 layouts, including 22 lakh plots, have been registered. In Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority limits alone, 817 layouts  have been registered. Overall, 67,796 applications were received in CMDA limits. The fees paid for registration totalled Rs 44 crore. 

Officials had warned that plot owners whose layouts have not been registered will have to pay more money later. This will also prove a problem in registering their property or any transactions pertaining to it as registration department will decline registering unapproved layouts or plots.

Regularisation scheme was introduced on May 4 last year and it was extended in October 2017 due to poor response. It was again extended in May this year.

Public holidays
Deadline extended following several representations to provide a short window to file the applications. The extension is also given considering the fact that public holidays intervened before the last date

22 lakh
More than 52,600 layouts, including 22 lakh plots, have been registered while the regularisation scheme for layouts had already been extended twice

