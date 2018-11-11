Infinitheism day celebrated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To celebrate Infinitheism Day, the day on which spiritual leader Mahatriya founded the way of life, an awareness walk was held at Anna Nagar Tower Park on Sunday. A simultaneous walk was held at Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar.

Over 400 people dressed in blue shirts, holding blue balloons were present at the walk, which was held at 5.30 am. The colour blue was chosen as it represented limitlessness in nature, as seen in the sky and the sea, and was an accurate representation of the spiritual way of life. The walk marked the seventh anniversary of Infinitheism and was flagged off by retired DGP Shekar.

“Infinitheism is a way of life that helps you get through anything. By changing the way your mind works, you can change the results in your life, despite the negativity. Negativity grows in your life without any aid, but positivity does not. Mahatriya’s teachings tell us how to grow this positivity,” said KV Kathiravan, MD of Vinisha Vision. He explained that Inifinitheism taught its followers how to meditate and regain energy and how to face all challenges life throws at you.

The walk was followed by a screening of Mahatriya’s weekly live broadcast at Satyam Cinemas in Royapettah.