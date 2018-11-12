33 SETC routes go to Tamil Nadu transport body, 15 per cent cut in fares

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From the first week of December, commuters in Western Tamil Nadu may not have push-back seater government bus services to Rameswaram, Velankanni and other cities in Southern Tamil Nadu as the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has decided to transfer 33 routes to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Corporations.

Though the move is said to be a fallout of the shortage of conductors and drivers in SETC, top officials claim that the express corporation is rationalising its routes in view of the proposal to launch bus services on 36 new routes to Kerala by next month. Recently the transport department has sanctioned approval for an agreement signed between the SETC and the TNSTC on transfer of bus routes.

V Baskaran, Managing Director, SETC, told Express that 17 SETC routes in the western region would be transferred to the TNSTC (Coimbatore) and 16 routes to the Tirunelveli division of TNSTC.

“As per the agreement signed with the Kerala government, the SETC will introduce buses on 36 new routes. We are rationalising the routes so as to engage the workers in new routes. The TNSTC buses may commence journey by the end of November,” he added.

TNSTC sources hail the decision as it would benefit both corporations and commuters.

The bus commuters are charged `1 per km by SETC for what is categorised as ultra deluxe service while the fare in super deluxe services of TNSTC is 85 paise per km. The recently launched new TNSTC buses with 32 seater is being operated as super deluxe (non-stop) services across the state.

Bus fare between Coimbatore and Rameswaram (377 km) will come down by `55 per ticket. On 33 routes, the fares, on an average, come down by `45 to `55 a ticket.

In 2012, with an objective of providing better service to end-to-end commuters, the state government has transferred all routes above 300 km to the SETC. The SETC-operated buses have two seats on both sides with push-back facility providing better comfort for long-distance passengers.

The operational cost of the TNSTC buses is much lesser, compared to SETC.

“A TNSTC bus has 12 seats more and better occupancy level, compared to the SETC. Since the TNSTC buses will cater for more short-distance travellers, the ticket revenue may also go up. Commuters will have bus service at lesser fares,” said an official from the TNSTC ( Tirunelveli).

However, the workers union termed the move an attempt to weaken the SETC in order to benefit private omnibuses.

