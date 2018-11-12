Home alone, 49-year-old woman robbed in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two robbers allegedly tied and gagged a home-alone woman and robbed Rs 4 lakh in Tiruvanmiyur on Saturday.

Jayapal (52), his wife Govindammal (49) and their son Sakthivel (29) are living at Marundeeswarar Nagar in Tiruvanmiyur. Jayapal is working as a driver at an oil mill and Govindammal is a domestic servant, while Sakthivel is working as a manager in a private company.

Three months ago, Sakthivel’s car was stolen.

“On Saturday evening, when Govindammal was at home, two men approached her, claiming that they were from some insurance company. They asked her for car documents. When Govindammal went inside, the men followed her and tied her hands and legs,” said a police officer, quoting from the complaint lodged by the family.

Since Govindammal refused to part with the cupboard key, the duo broke it and decamped with Rs 4 lakh in cash that had been kept for the marriage of Sakthivel. After the robbers left, the woman crawled to the door and managed to alert the neighbours.

The police said they are ascertaining the veracity of the complainant’s version. Further investigations are on.

Man sells tickets illegally, held

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for selling cricket match tickets illegally near the Chepauk stadium gate. Police said Abdul Rahman, a resident of Bengaluru, was allegedly selling tickets for the T20 match between Indian and West Indies to be played on Sunday. He was selling the tickets for triple the original cost, police said. He was later remanded to judicial custody.

Two arrested for Bid to rob ATM

CHENNAI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly breaking a private bank ATM machine at Villivakkam and attempting to loot money 10 days ago. The duo were identified as Vinoth Kumar (28) and Manivannan (26) of Royapuram.

Police said that on November 1, two personnel who were on patrol entered the ATM around 1.30 am to sign the log book. They noticed that the machine had been broken. Based on the footage from the machine, the duo were arrested.

Two co-op bank officials in police net for misappropriating Rs 11.5 Lakh

CHENNAI: The Commercial Crime Investigation Wing (CCIW) arrested two officials of a primary agricultural cooperative bank on the charge of misappropriating a little over Rs 11.5 lakh. They were identified as K Narayanan, secretary, and G Mani, accountant, in the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank at Kammalampoondi near Uthiramerur.

Police said, “Narayanan and Mani swindled money over a period of two years from 2014 to ‘15. They did not credit into account the money received towards repayment of farmers loan and gold loans.” The duo had allegedly misappropriated a sum of Rs 11,51,650. CCIW has arrested the men, following suspicions raised at a recent internal meeting.

Man killed over mining dispute

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was murdered in Kancheepuram following a dispute over giving mamool to mine sand in a river bed illegally, police said. The deceased was identified as Devaraj (28) from Sathavaram village at Kancheepuram. He was stabbed on Saturday night and he succumbed to injuries the next day.

Police said many youngsters around Aranpanjeri were allegedly involved in illegal sand mining. On Saturday, Devaraj had come to collect sand from Vegavathi river, when some persons picked a fight with him over giving mamool to them. He refused to give money to them.

After the fight, some men targeted Devaraj and followed him. When he was near his house, they stabbed him and fled. Five men have been detained for questioning.