Home Cities Chennai

Home alone, 49-year-old woman robbed in Chennai

Two robbers allegedly tied and gagged a home-alone woman and robbed Rs 4 lakh in Tiruvanmiyur on Saturday. 

Published: 12th November 2018 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two robbers allegedly tied and gagged a home-alone woman and robbed Rs  4 lakh in Tiruvanmiyur on Saturday. 

Jayapal (52), his wife Govindammal (49) and their son Sakthivel (29) are living at Marundeeswarar Nagar in Tiruvanmiyur. Jayapal is working as a driver at an oil mill and Govindammal is a domestic servant, while Sakthivel is working as a manager in a private company.

Three months ago, Sakthivel’s car was stolen.

“On Saturday evening, when Govindammal was at home, two men approached her, claiming that they were from some insurance company. They asked her for car documents. When Govindammal went inside, the men followed her and tied her hands and legs,” said a police officer, quoting from the complaint lodged by the family.

Since Govindammal refused to part with the cupboard key, the duo broke it and decamped with Rs 4 lakh in cash that had been kept for the marriage of Sakthivel. After the robbers left, the woman crawled to the door and managed to alert the neighbours.

The police said they are ascertaining the veracity of the complainant’s version. Further investigations are on.

Man sells tickets illegally, held

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for selling cricket match tickets illegally near the Chepauk stadium gate. Police said Abdul Rahman, a resident of Bengaluru, was allegedly selling tickets for the T20 match between Indian and West Indies to be played on Sunday. He was selling the tickets for triple the original cost, police said. He was later remanded to judicial custody.

Two arrested for Bid to rob ATM 

CHENNAI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly breaking a private bank ATM machine at Villivakkam and attempting to loot money 10 days ago. The duo were identified as Vinoth Kumar (28) and Manivannan (26) of Royapuram.

Police said that on November 1, two personnel who were on patrol entered the ATM around 1.30 am to sign the log book. They noticed that the machine had been broken. Based on the footage from the machine, the duo were arrested. 

Two co-op bank officials in police net for misappropriating Rs 11.5 Lakh

CHENNAI: The Commercial Crime Investigation Wing (CCIW) arrested two officials of a primary agricultural cooperative bank on the charge of misappropriating a little over Rs 11.5 lakh. They were identified as K Narayanan, secretary, and G Mani, accountant, in the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank at Kammalampoondi near Uthiramerur.

Police said, “Narayanan and Mani swindled money over a period of two years from 2014 to ‘15. They did not credit into account the money received towards repayment of farmers loan and gold loans.” The duo had allegedly misappropriated a sum of Rs 11,51,650. CCIW has arrested the men, following suspicions raised at a recent internal meeting. 

Man killed over mining dispute

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was murdered in Kancheepuram following a dispute over giving mamool to mine sand in a river bed illegally, police said. The deceased was identified as Devaraj (28) from Sathavaram village at Kancheepuram. He was stabbed on Saturday night and he succumbed to injuries the next day.

Police said many youngsters around Aranpanjeri were allegedly involved in illegal sand mining. On Saturday, Devaraj had come to collect sand from Vegavathi river, when some persons picked a fight with him over giving mamool to them. He refused to give money to them.

After the fight, some men targeted Devaraj and followed him. When he was near his house, they stabbed him and fled. Five men have been detained for questioning. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp