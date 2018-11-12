Home Cities Chennai

Lights. camera. sound. 

The words — network beam steerable loudspeakers or an open baffle system — might sound Greek to most of us.

Published: 12th November 2018 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The words — network beam steerable loudspeakers or an open baffle system — might sound Greek to most of us. But to 53-year-old Roshan K Thomas, dealing with audio equipment and electronic devices has been the passion and profession for the past 20 years. Although a commerce graduate, he has been a part of the Audio Engineering Society — a worldwide platform for professionals and students involved in the audio industry. His latest project involved developing a natural sounding audio for the newly opened MS Subbulakshmi auditorium at the campus of Asian College of Journalism. 

Roshan K Thomas developed
a natural sounding audio for the 
MS Subbulakshmi auditorium

The device uses advanced digital signal processing to deliver the natural sound of a live acoustic performance. “The concept was to help us get the feel of a natural sound of a live performance. For speeches and performances, microphones are not needed. Even the most feeble voice will be audible until the end of the hall. The diffusers and reflectors built in will carry the sound up to the back without echoes. Everything is integrated in such a way that people cannot recognise the speakers and only hear the uncoloured sound,” tells Roshan who is a part of Orange Pale brand, originally founded by his mentor and inspiration David Santwan in 1988.

The idea of having natural acoustics was conceptualised arouCHENNAI: nd three years back. In an effort to prevent echoes and reflection of sounds, the 342-seater space is designed with their custom built Orange Pale audio system featuring 12 channels of amplification, digital signal processors and a three-way Dsp line array speakers. “The electronic section was handled by David, myself and a bunch of craftsmen who worked for us. It is a team effort which includes Sashi Kumar, chairman of the college who envisioned the concept; Tara Murali who was the architect and Ramani Ramakrishnan who was the principal designer of natural acoustics. The electronic and sound department got involved with work only last December,” says Roshan. 

It was inaugurated in October with performances of renowned Carnatic musicians Aruna Sairam and Ramakrishna Murthy. The venue is an addition to the existing kutcheri circuit in the city. 

To the advantage of having natural acoustics, we can expect a calm musical experience after getting rid of the clamor among the audience. “When you use amplification, sounds are prone to echoes. The challenge was to design an audio system that closely delivers the same natural sound like a live performance for those occasions where amplification was must as video screenings. Musicians had to get used to performing without electronic mediators, feedback systems and microphones. Each instrument will be treated individualistic and heard separately. Even the slightest of comments passed among audience can be heard,” tells Roshan who also makes furniture for audio devices and loves experimenting cutting-edge technology.

Most of the technologies used are developed in-house. “I believe this is a story that must be told to prove that India can make ultra-high-quality products for a global market and to reveal to the world the genius of David Santwan, who was always ahead of his time,” shares Roshan.

Famous works 
David Santwan has designed studios of KJ Yesudas, A R Rahman among other celebrities. The team under David has re-engineered acoustics for Music Academy, designed Ramoji Film City Studio and the sound system for Indian Navy Missile Demo Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp