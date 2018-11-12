Home Cities Chennai

PWD yet to hand over keys to premises: Royal Madras Yacht Club

However, the PWD, the club said, had taken possession of the club ‘in a hurry’ when they had time until November 9 to file an appeal, having received the order on October 25. 

Published: 12th November 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC) Annexe, responding to the closure of the club’s annexe by PWD, claimed that the writ petition was disposed of with a directive to PWD to take action in accordance with the law in the event the club does not file an appeal within 15 days from the date of receipt of copy of the order.

However, the PWD, the club said, had taken possession of the club ‘in a hurry’ when they had time until November 9 to file an appeal, having received the order on October 25. 

“Immediately on 2/11/2018 our senior counsel, Mr. AR.L. Sundaresan,  brought this aberration of the PWD to the court’s attention and the court ordered the PWD to return the keys of the premises to the RMYC and allow us to maintain possession of the club. However, PWD is yet to hand over possession to us for reasons best known to it,” the club said in a statement on Friday.

When contacted, a PWD official said the court order in question was out on October 8 and the web copy of the order was made available on October 12.

“The PWD took notice of the order on October 16 and accordingly, we took possession of the club only on November 1. They might have received the order late,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp