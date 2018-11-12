PWD yet to hand over keys to premises: Royal Madras Yacht Club

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC) Annexe, responding to the closure of the club’s annexe by PWD, claimed that the writ petition was disposed of with a directive to PWD to take action in accordance with the law in the event the club does not file an appeal within 15 days from the date of receipt of copy of the order.

However, the PWD, the club said, had taken possession of the club ‘in a hurry’ when they had time until November 9 to file an appeal, having received the order on October 25.

“Immediately on 2/11/2018 our senior counsel, Mr. AR.L. Sundaresan, brought this aberration of the PWD to the court’s attention and the court ordered the PWD to return the keys of the premises to the RMYC and allow us to maintain possession of the club. However, PWD is yet to hand over possession to us for reasons best known to it,” the club said in a statement on Friday.

When contacted, a PWD official said the court order in question was out on October 8 and the web copy of the order was made available on October 12.

“The PWD took notice of the order on October 16 and accordingly, we took possession of the club only on November 1. They might have received the order late,” the official said.