Remembering Indian soldiers on Armistice Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To mark 100 years since the guns fell silent on the western front and the Armistice which brought World War One to an end, the British Deputy High Commission Chennai hosted and participated in a series of events across Chennai on Sunday, said a press release.

World War I began on July 28, 1914 and ended on November 11, 1918. It involved 70 million combatants, and more than 9 million were killed. Armistice Day refers to the armistice treaty signed by the allies and Germany on November 11, 1918.

The British Deputy High Commissioner Chennai, Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, hosted a reception for Indian war veterans and their wives as well as members of the community and consular corps at his official residence, Cottingley. He highlighted India’s huge contribution in World War I, sending out seven expeditionary forces and raising over 1.3 million soldiers who participated in crucial campaigns from the battle of Ypres in 1914 to Mesopotamia and Gallipoli, said the release. He also said that Chennai holds the distinction of being the only part of India that suffered direct attack during World War I when the German Cruiser SMS Emden shelled the city on September 22, 1914.

Pilmore-Bedford and Royal Air Force Wing Commander Jason Neame placed wreaths at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s cemetery at St Thomas’ Mount. The British High Commission participated in the Remembrance Day ceremony at St Mary’s church, Fort St George — the oldest Anglican Church in Asia — laying wreaths and reading a lesson.

Over 1.3 million Indian servicemen fought in World War I and there were over 70,000 fatalities. The Indian Navy also contributed and Indians served in the Army Flying Corps. There were also labour battalions recruited from Bengal. Eleven Victoria Crosses (the highest award of the British honour system) were won by Indian soldiers in World War I — two of these were Nepalese nationals and three were soldiers born in areas that are today part of Pakistan. The Indian Army has fought in almost all theatres of the war — France and Flanders, alongside the ANZACs at Gallipoli, Mesopotamia, Palestine and North Africa.