Home Cities Chennai

Remembering Indian soldiers on Armistice Day

The Indian Army has fought in almost all theatres of the war — France and Flanders, alongside the ANZACs at Gallipoli, Mesopotamia, Palestine and North Africa. 

Published: 12th November 2018 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford Jason Naeme placed wreaths at St Thomas Mount

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To mark 100 years since the guns fell silent on the western front and the Armistice which brought World War One to an end, the British Deputy High Commission Chennai hosted and participated in a series of events across Chennai on Sunday, said a press release.
World War I began on July 28, 1914 and ended on November 11, 1918.  It involved 70 million combatants, and more than 9 million were killed. Armistice Day refers to the armistice treaty signed by the allies and Germany on November 11, 1918.

The British Deputy High Commissioner Chennai, Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, hosted a reception for Indian war veterans and their wives as well as members of the community and consular corps at his official residence, Cottingley. He highlighted India’s huge contribution in World War I, sending out seven expeditionary forces and raising over 1.3 million soldiers who participated in crucial campaigns from the battle of Ypres in 1914 to Mesopotamia and Gallipoli, said the release. He also said that Chennai holds the distinction of being the only part of India that suffered direct attack during World War I when the German Cruiser SMS Emden shelled the city on September 22, 1914.

Pilmore-Bedford and Royal Air Force Wing Commander Jason Neame placed wreaths at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s cemetery at St Thomas’ Mount. The British High Commission participated in the Remembrance Day ceremony at St Mary’s church, Fort St George — the oldest Anglican Church in Asia — laying wreaths and reading a lesson.

Over 1.3 million Indian servicemen fought in World War I and there were over 70,000 fatalities. The Indian Navy also contributed and Indians served in the Army Flying Corps. There were also labour battalions recruited from Bengal. Eleven Victoria Crosses (the highest award of the British honour system) were won by Indian soldiers in World War I — two of these were Nepalese nationals and three were soldiers born in areas that are today part of Pakistan. The Indian Army has fought in almost all theatres of the war — France and Flanders, alongside the ANZACs at Gallipoli, Mesopotamia, Palestine and North Africa. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp