Solving cases, uniting families

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the last 18 months, N Daisy, a head constable at the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), had been instrumental in identifying 54 cases of missing persons and bodies. She was conferred with a National Award for ‘Good Practices and Success Stories’ on October 30 at a conference of the National Crime Record Bureau at New Delhi. She was one among the four police personnel to bag the award from Tamil Nadu.

“This feat was possible only because of the strength God gave me,” said Daisy. A mother of two, Daisy, during her school days, wanted to become a nurse to serve people. Family situations forced her to take the government exam and she become a cop. But, she had a strong intent to serve people. The SCRB gave her that platform.

N Daisy

“My husband, who works in the Revenue Department, is my support system. Inspector Thahira and ADGP Seema Agarwal motivate me to no end. Our work is different from the usual police work and both the inspector and the ADGP keep track of all the cases and each one of them is close to their hearts,” she says.

Interview excerpts follow.

Tell us about the work that got you this award.

We compare the unidentified bodies or missing people and try to reunite them with their families. This was not initially in the SCRB. After Seema Agarwal took charge as ADGP, this was added as one of the initiatives. This is close to my heart because the joy we see on the family members’ face after they are reunited with their loved ones is priceless.

How challenging is it?

We have a list of missing people and a list of people who are either dead and declared unidentified or are rescued by NGOs and handed over to the police. In the case of the dead, since the body will be cremated after post-mortem, we compare the picture of the missing persons with the dead body. It becomes a challenge when a person’s body is found in a decomposed state or if the inputs given by the personnel years ago was misleading.

What are some of your most memorable cases?

A native of Nepal had brought his father to Chennai to get him treated for his mental disorder. During their stay, the father went missing and the son lodged a missing person report. After 20 days, the father’s body was found with worms all over. It was hard to identify the person and with utmost difficulty, we confirmed that it was the man’s father.

In another incident, a 12-year-old orphan boy, who stayed with his aunt’s family, ran away from home to another district because his aunt scolded him. For three months we couldn’t find the boy. It was through the CCTNS website people contacted us saying a similar boy was in a home in Coimbatore. Making people work during their busy schedule is hectic. It took us a week to confirm it was the same boy. Both the boy and his aunt were reunited.

How do you reunite people who are from other states?

We seek the help of NGOs or police personnel who know different languages. Unlike Tamil Nadu, police personnel in other states are not so keen in taking efforts to reunite families and they keep postponing the matter. First, we try to speak with the lost person who is mostly mentally ill and try to find if he/she remembers their home. In other cases, we speak with the families who had given complaints and inform them the person is either dead or alive. Some people will be happy to receive at least their loved one’s belongings for cremation and in some cases, when the person is alive, the family deliberately refuses to accept him/her.

There have been cases when a family has done the last rites of a missing person, who was declared dead, and after many years we returned the family member to them.

How long does it take to reunite a person?

It depends on when we find the match or the probability. Sometimes, we have told the family that the missing person has died, after five years. In some cases, it took us 12 years to reunite the family members. A few cases were solved within months with the help of contacts through the NGOs in Tamil Nadu and police personnel. When we deal with cases from other states, it takes a long time.