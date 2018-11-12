Water hyacinth clogs river under Saidapet bridge, residents irked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Agreen carpet of the invasive water hyacinth covers the surface of the stagnant Adyar River under the Saidapet bridge. The dense growth has not only caused a serious problem of mosquito breeding, but has led to intense stench, from trapping of solid waste, say residents.

“It has become impossible to live in the neighbourhood. No repellent has been successful in keeping mosquitoes away. It is particularly difficult with children in the house,’ said AN Amudha, a slum dweller residing on the banks of the river. Stating that it has been over a month since water hyacinth infested the area, she added the government has not taken steps to clear it in the neighborhood.

Express could not reach the zonal official from Greater Chennai Corporation for comments. A senior Corporation health official said that the area was cleared of the weed about three months ago. “The plant is invasive and grows back quickly. The Corporation is working on ways to generate biogas from it,” the official said.

Water hyacinth is an invasive plant, a strong indicator of pollution. When not controlled, the plant grows rapidly covering the entire surface of the water, preventing sunlight from entering the depth of water. This stunts the natural biodiversity of the water body making it further polluted.

While high rises dot either side of Adyar River near Saidapet bridge, over a dozen cattle graze the grass on the patch of land within the river. Hyacinth from upstream, along with city’s solid waste that is illegally thrown into the river, gets caught in the patch of land. “The government desilted the riverbed under the bridge after the floods in 2015. They even strengthened the bunds. But, this area was ignored after that. Soil keeps accumulating under the bridge, making the river shallow here,” said K Veerammal, who just recovered from dengue.

She added that the weed grows faster under the Saidapet bridge, owing to the shallowness of the river. “The entire width of the river is choked with the plant...every plastic cover and garbage that floats on the river gets caught in this area. The stench is unbearable,” said K Anthony.