Home Cities Chennai

Water hyacinth clogs river under Saidapet bridge, residents irked

Agreen carpet of the invasive water hyacinth covers the surface of the stagnant Adyar River under the Saidapet bridge.

Published: 12th November 2018 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Residents say that the government has not taken steps to clear hyacinths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Agreen carpet of the invasive water hyacinth covers the surface of the stagnant Adyar River under the Saidapet bridge. The dense growth has not only caused a serious problem of mosquito breeding, but has led to intense stench, from trapping of solid waste, say residents.

“It has become impossible to live in the neighbourhood. No repellent has been successful in keeping mosquitoes away. It is particularly difficult with children in the house,’ said AN Amudha, a slum dweller residing on the banks of the river. Stating that it has been over a month since water hyacinth infested the area, she added the government has not taken steps to clear it in the neighborhood.

Express could not reach the zonal official from Greater Chennai Corporation for comments. A senior Corporation health official said that the area was cleared of the weed about three months ago. “The plant is invasive and grows back quickly. The Corporation is working on ways to generate biogas from it,” the official said.

Water hyacinth is an invasive plant,  a strong indicator of pollution. When not controlled, the plant grows rapidly covering the entire surface of the water, preventing sunlight from entering the depth of water. This stunts the natural biodiversity of the water body making it further polluted.

While high rises dot either side of Adyar River near Saidapet bridge, over a dozen cattle graze the grass on the patch of land within the river. Hyacinth from upstream, along with city’s solid waste that is illegally thrown into the river, gets caught in the patch of land. “The government desilted the riverbed under the bridge after the floods in 2015. They even strengthened the bunds. But, this area was ignored after that. Soil keeps accumulating under the bridge, making the river shallow here,” said K Veerammal, who just recovered from dengue.

She added that the weed grows faster under the Saidapet bridge, owing to the shallowness of the river. “The entire width of the river is choked with the plant...every plastic cover and garbage that floats on the river gets caught in this area. The stench is unbearable,” said K Anthony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp