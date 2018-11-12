Home Cities Chennai

Work order dates changed on project notice, say Chitlapakkam residents

When contacted, panchayat officials said there were no doubts on the issue of the work order for the tenders floated in August. 

Published: 12th November 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tender dates were allegedly changed in banners near Sethu Narayan street after doubts were raised. | (Debadatta Mallick | EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst the simmering controversy over contracts awarded for storm water drain projects at Chitlapakkam, over which two residents landed in jail, the panchayat recently changed the date of issue of work order on the official notice at two of the project sites even as work was already going on, residents say. 

When residents went on their regular inspection to check the progress of work, they found that the date of issue of work order, which was originally marked September 1, a Saturday, was advanced to August 31. 

“We pay attention to the date the work orders were issued, especially because two of our residents who had asked for the work orders were eventually jailed, before being released on bail. We noticed that the panchayat had replaced the original banners which had the date as September 1, a Saturday, with new banners that had the date August 31,” said Govindaraj K, a resident. 

Residents, especially members of the local resident activism group ‘Chitlapakkam Rising’, had consistently raised concerns on the transparency of tender processes by the panchayat. 

As Express reported earlier, residents had previously raised an alarm, when workers showed up to dig the drains on a government holiday, merely hours after the deadline for the tender of the cut-and-cover storm water drain project ended on October 17. 

While the panchayat had defended the work saying that the work that was going on was for a mud canal project and not for the cut-and-cover storm water drains, residents asked why the same stretch of road was divided into multiple small stretch projects. 

“The whole process of dividing the same street under different projects is for the sake of creating confusion when residents ask questions. If the same stretch is already dug up for a mud canal project under a different funding scheme, why digging the same stretch is included as part of the cut and cover project too,” asked a resident, on condition of anonymity. 

When contacted, panchayat officials said there were no doubts on the issue of the work order for the tenders floated in August. 

“The work order was issued on August 31. It is stated clearly in our records. Initially, all the details were correct. But, we decided to take down the banners to add more details of the project some time ago. When they were put up again, the date was printed as September 1 due to a clerical error. Now, we have changed it again,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp