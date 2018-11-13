Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation levies fines of over Rs 24 lakh on building owners for breeding mosquitoes

The Greater Chennai Corporation has levied fines of over Rs 24 lakh in the last three months on building owners who facilitate mosquito breeding in their premises.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue mosquito

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has levied fines of over Rs 24 lakh in the last three months on building owners who facilitate mosquito breeding in their premises. In September, the civic body gave out 118 notices and levied fine to the tune of Rs 8.98 lakh.

In October, 362 places were identified as being conducive for mosquito breeding and fines of Rs 12.3 lakh were charged. In November, 125 places were identified and fines of Rs 3.13 lakh were levied, according to Corporation data. 

In October, the Tondiarpet zone of the Corporation recorded the maximum number of identified breeding spots with 33 building owners being served notices.

In September, 180 notices, the highest of all 15 zones, were served in the Sholinganallur zone. In November, Tondiarpet again recorded the maximum identified breeding spots. 

In total, the Corporation has identified 605 places, across all 15 zones of the city that allowed mosquito breeding in the last three months, as part of its anti-dengue drive. 

The Corporation is also carrying out dengue and H1NI virus awareness drives across the city, especially in schools. 

