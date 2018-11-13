Eight incidents of mobile phone, chain snatching in Chennai on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around six incidents of mobile phone-snatching and two of chain-snatching were reported in the city on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the police arrested three men on Sunday for snatching a mobile phone 11 months ago.

Sethupandi, a private company employee, was walking down the road near the Maduravoyal junction when two men riding a two-wheeler snatched his mobile phone and kicked him on the road. A case was registered in the Koyambedu police station.

Similarly, mobile phones were snatched from Gnanavel at K K Nagar, Muthukumar and Sakarabani at Koyambedu, Raghupathy at Valasaravakkam and Kavitha at Vadapalani.

Separate cases have been filed in the respective police stations and the police teams suspect the activity of two or three men in the incidents.

“Vijaya Mahesh from Kalakshetra Colony at Besant Nagar, who was walking on the road, was robbed of the seven-sovereign chain by three men riding two motorbikes, who held a knife to her throat and threatened her,” said the police officer.

A case was registered by the Shastri Nagar police and further investigations are on.

Similarly, two men riding a two-wheeler snatched a seven-sovereign chain from P Rohini, who was walking at the Razaaq Garden Street at Arumbakkam. A case was registered by the Arumbakkam police and further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, three men were arrested for snatching a mobile phone from S Praveen Kumar (19) on January 13 at Valasaravakkam near the Thangam Store. Three men riding two motorbikes snatched his mobile phone, said a statement from the police.

The men were identified as S Gnana Prakash (19) from Nerkundram, D Naveen Kumar (28) and R Kochal Ram (34) from Maduravoyal. The police team seized five mobile phones and a two-wheeler from them.