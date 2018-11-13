Integral Coach Factory dispatches Diesel EMU coaches to Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory has rolled out the first set of diesel-electric multiple units (DEMU) built for Sri Lanka on Monday.

Recently, the ICF had bagged an order for export of six rakes of DEMU consisting of 78 coaches in five variants. DEMUs are used for short- and medium-distance train travels in non-electrified sections. This export order is being executed under an India-Sri Lanka economic cooperation agreement.

The last order for export of coaches to Sri Lanka for the supply of 120 DEMU coaches (20 DEMU rakes in six coach formations) was carried out in 2010-12.

The first rake of 13-car DEMU for the Sri Lanka Railways was handed over to Mukesh Rathore, Director (Technical) of RITES ltd. The rake will be shipped to Sri Lanka from Chennai port.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhanshu Mani, general manager, ICF, said that these coaches were made with advanced technical and passenger comfort features.

“We expect another order from the Sri Lanka Railways for export of 160 coaches and the modalities are being worked out along with RITES Ltd,” he said. He added that advanced negotiations are going on with Bangladesh.

Each DEMU rake consist of 13 cars in a combination of two driving power cars with economy class seating (DPC), two driving trailer cars with economy class seating, two AC chair cars, two business class chair cars (equivalent to 1st class in suburban trains), and five economy class coaches (equivalent to second class seating cars in Indian suburban trains).